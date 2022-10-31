North Korea warns US of ‘powerful’ response to allied drills

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s Foreign Ministry has criticized the United States for expanding combined military exercises with South Korea that it claims are practice for an invasion. Pyongyang warned of “more powerful follow-up measures” in response. The statement Tuesday came as the allies conduct aerial drills involving more than 200 warplanes. The allies are stepping up their defense posture in the face of North Korea’s increased weapons testing and growing nuclear threat. North Korea has ramped up its weapons tests to a record pace this year. The U.S. and South Korea have resumed large-scale military drills this year after downsizing or suspending them in past years as part of efforts to create diplomatic space with Pyongyang and because of the pandemic.

