No. 4 Michigan motivated to stop 2-game skid vs Michigan St
By LARRY LAGE
AP Sports Writer
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — No. 4 Michigan is expected to rout rival Michigan State to stay undefeated and on pace to chase Big Ten and national championship goals. The Wolverines know better than to underestimate the Spartans. Mel Tucker is the first Michigan State coach to win his first two games against Michigan in the 114-game series, continuing a stretch of success that includes 10 wins in 14 games against the maize and blue. Jim Harbaugh is 3-4 in the rivalry as a coach. He says there’s no question recent results help get his players’ attention despite the Spartans’ struggles this season.