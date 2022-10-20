A look into the Santa Cruz Measures on the ballot

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- If you are a Santa Cruz County resident, there are eight measures on this year's ballot that voters will be keeping their eyes on.

Here is a look deeper in what measures are on the ballot and what they could mean for your community.

Measure K

Santa Cruz City High School District Bond Measure: This $249 million bond measure would generate approximately $12 million annually for the high school district for the next 30 years.

Measure L

Santa Cruz City Elementary School District Bond Measure: The Santa Cruz City Schools are overseen by one superintendent and one School Board yet operate as two separate school districts. Measure L is also a property tax for district residents, a $122 million bond measure.

These bonds can only be used for specific purposes related to the school site facilities, buildings and classrooms.

For residents who live in both districts, the annual increase would be about $360. For those living in the high school district only, the increase would be about $180 annually. A discretionary 5% of the funds will go to building workforce housing on district-owned land on Swift Street.

Measure N

City of Santa Cruz Empty Home Tax Initiative Measure: This measure will require homeowners to register and declare that they are living in their homes for at least 120 days of the year.

Measure O

City of Santa Cruz Our Downtown Our Future – A General Plan and Downtown Plan Amendment Initiative. Measure O would stop plans for a library/garage/housing complex on the downtown Parking Lot 4.

Measure P

City of Santa Cruz Transient Occupancy Tax Measure: Measure P would raise the Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT) from 11% to 12% as visitors would pay for occupancy in commercial lodging facilities. Measure P also would increase from 11% to 14% tax for occupancy in short-term rental properties usually rented through online platforms such as Airbnb or VRBO. The revenue would go for parks, street repairs and wildfire prevention without raising city residents’ taxes.

Measure Q

City of Watsonville Planned Growth and Farmland Protection Measure: If approved by Watsonville voters, the measure would continue twenty years to preserve vital farmlands. Measure Q re-affirms the existing Urban Limits Line as approved by voters in 2002 which created a boundary for residential, industrial, or commercial development. That decision was reaffirmed by voters in 2013.

Measure R

City of Watsonville Community Investment Tax Measure: This measure would increase the current city sales tax from 9.25% to 9.75%, raising an estimated $5 million for youth programs, more parks and deteriorating streets. The City will establish a citizen advisory committee to oversee distribution of the tax revenue to ensure accountability.

Measure S

City of Watsonville Planning for Watsonville’s Future Measure: This allows the city to maintain the restrictions on property growth until 2040. The restrictions of the growth were approved in 2002.