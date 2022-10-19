Downtown Salinas exempt from inclusionary housing ordinance

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Tuesday night, Salinas City Council voted to remove downtown as an exemption from the inclusionary housing ordinance.

So what does this mean moving forward?

The purpose of this removal was to allow for more housing for people within the local community.

On top of this, the new housing would look to accommodate all incomes. For some on the council, like Steve McShane, it would also have other benefits.

“Folks that could live without a car,” McShane said. “Be close to transit, work, and play within a few blocks of their home. So with that in mind, incentives have been put in place for reuse and developers to come and start building housing.”

But some aren't as optimistic as McShane and are pushing back. According to Council Member Tony Barrera, some developers are even going to drastic measures.

“We were told last night that the developer that’s already seriously thinking about developing at least 70 more units right there in the downtown area will not develop if this passed and it did,” Barrera said. “So now we gotta find out if that was a bluff or if that was really true because you’re talking 70 units.”

Some council members understand this will be an uphill battle.

“City Council prioritizes Downtown,” McShane said. “City Council prioritizes building up not out and working towards walkability and transit-oriented housing.”

“We are accessible to speak and to meet with anybody and to continue the dialogue,” Barrera said. “Because it’s gonna be a hard time. This is not gonna be easy.”

The exemption doesn’t involve parking lots, and the council knows parking will also be an issue, so they will find solutions during this process.