FBI back at FIFA, teaming up to protect the World Cup

ZURICH (AP) — The FBI has been back at FIFA this week. FIFA says federal investigators are working with it to protect the World Cup in Qatar from potential crime including match-fixing. They joined a panel meeting in Zurich that included Interpol and betting monitoring experts to oversee “timely handling of integrity matters” at the World Cup. Games start on Nov. 20. Their cooperation follows more than seven years after a United States federal investigation removed a swath of international soccer officials. FIFA is teaming with the FBI also because the U.S. co-hosts the 2026 World Cup with neighbors Canada and Mexico.

