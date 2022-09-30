Young racer loses title by racing too conservatively

BRASELTON, Ga. (AP) — A 15-year-old driver gave away his first professional racing championship by racing too conservatively in the title-deciding finale. Connor Zilisch, who is managed by NASCAR star Kevin Harvick, believed he was in position Friday to wrap up the Mazda MX-5 Cup title and even allowed another driver to pass him on the last lap — a decision that cost him 10 points. But when a post-race penalty changed the finishing order and Zilisch’s title rival gained a spot in the standings, Zilisch was edged for the title.

