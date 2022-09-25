Iran summons UK and Norway ambassadors amid violent unrest

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s Foreign Ministry says it has summoned Britain’s ambassador to protest what it described as a hostile atmosphere created by London-based Farsi language media outlets. The move announced Sunday comes amid violent unrest in Iran triggered by the death of a young woman in police custody. The state-run IRNA news agency reported the ministry also summoned Norway’s ambassador to Iran and strongly protested recent remarks by the president of the Norwegian parliament. The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in custody after being detained by Iranian morality police set off unrest across Iran’s provinces and the capital of Tehran that has killed at least 11.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.