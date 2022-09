GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Greenfield Police said a juvenile was taken to a Bay Area hospital via helicopter after being hit by a car Thursday.

Police say around 4 p.m., they responded to Elm Avenue and 4th Street.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the police. The man did not have a license and was arrested, according to police.

The crash is still under investigation, said police.