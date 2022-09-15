Teenager shot in South Salinas dies of injuries

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE Sept. 15, 2022, at 10:21 p.m.- Salinas Police said the teenager who was shot in south Salinas Thursday afternoon has died of their injuries.

Salinas Police said at around 5:55 p.m., a 17-year-old male was shot on the 1300 block of San Blanco Drive. The victim's name is being withheld to first notify the next of kin.

Police do not have suspect information to release at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY

Salinas Police said they are investigating a shooting that has left a teenager fighting for his life Thursday night.

Police said a teenage male was shot near a residence on the 1300 block of San Blanco Drive in South Salinas at around 5 p.m.

He is in critical condition and was taken to the trauma center at Natividad Hospital. Police say they will release more information when they can. Our reporter on the scene said a single home was taped up.

This is an ongoing investigation. The motive, or if the shots were fired outside or inside the home, has not been released.