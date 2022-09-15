Skip to Content
News
By
Updated
today at 10:22 PM
Published 8:01 PM

Teenager shot in South Salinas dies of injuries

Ricardo Tovar KION-TV

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE Sept. 15, 2022, at 10:21 p.m.- Salinas Police said the teenager who was shot in south Salinas Thursday afternoon has died of their injuries.

Salinas Police said at around 5:55 p.m., a 17-year-old male was shot on the 1300 block of San Blanco Drive. The victim's name is being withheld to first notify the next of kin.

Police do not have suspect information to release at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY

Salinas Police said they are investigating a shooting that has left a teenager fighting for his life Thursday night.

Police said a teenage male was shot near a residence on the 1300 block of San Blanco Drive in South Salinas at around 5 p.m.

He is in critical condition and was taken to the trauma center at Natividad Hospital. Police say they will release more information when they can. Our reporter on the scene said a single home was taped up.

This is an ongoing investigation. The motive, or if the shots were fired outside or inside the home, has not been released.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content