Wreckage from float plane crash in Puget Sound located

SEATTLE (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board says the wreckage of a floatplane that crashed into the waters of Washington state’s Puget Sound last week has been found on the sea floor. The Seattle Times reports the NTSB said the depth and motion of the water hid the wreckage for several days. A “large section” similar in length and width to the plane was located by sonar about 190 feet below the surface of the Puget Sound near Whidbey Island, according to spokesperson Jennifer Gabris. Investigators, the National Oceanic at Atmospheric Administration and the University of Washington’s Applied Physics Laboratory scoured an area where people believed the plane had crashed.

