Salinas Police arrest man wanted for elder abuse in Fresno County

Salinas Police Department

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- An arrest was made Monday morning for a wanted man out of the City of Sanger, according to Salinas Police.

Ladislado Jimenez, 47, was wanted for alleged assault with a deadly weapon (firearm), criminal threats, and elder abuse charges. Jimenez fled the residence and was thought to be headed to Salinas, said police.

He was found in the area of Sun Street at Calle Cebu, and a high-risk stop was conducted. Jimenez did not obey the officer's initial commands but eventually was taken into custody, said police

A loaded firearm was found in his truck during the search. He was taken to Sanger Police and was arrested on new firearm charges.

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

