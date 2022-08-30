Salinas Police looking for Chinatown armed robbery suspects

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said they responded to a call Monday morning of a robbery at the intersection of Market Way at Sherwood Drive.

The 42-year-old male victim was driving southbound on Sherwood Drive at three in the morning and stopped at the intersection of Market Way. He was approached by a man and woman on foot, according to police.

The man pointed a gun at him, hit him multiple times, and demanded he gives him everything he had. The woman went into the vehicle through the passenger side and used a stun gun on the victim's back, said police.

When the victim exited the vehicle, he was hit more times on the face and head. The victim had his cell phone and cash stolen before the suspects left in an unknown direction, said police.

The victim suffered moderate injuries to his face and head, said police. He was taken to the hospital but was later released.

This incident is being investigated.