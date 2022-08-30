Off-duty San Jose police officer’s car shot at on Highway 101

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister- Gilroy CHP said that they responded to northbound Highway 101 and northbound Highway 85 for reports of shots fired.

KTVU said the personal truck of a San Jose police officer was struck by gunfire, forcing the California Highway Patrol is shutting down part of Highway 101 near the interchange with Highway 85.

The victim said the man who shot at him was in a white hatchback with no license plates. He described the driver as a Filipino male.

The victim added he did not see a gun but heard a "pop" sound. He pulled over and saw a bullet hole in his vehicle's right front passenger door. The suspect kept driving on Highway 101, according to CHP.

Anyone who witnessed this incident is asked to call the Hollister-Gilroy CHP office at 408-427-0700.

Nobody else was targeted in this shooting.