Skip to Content
News
By
Published 3:10 PM

Student shot at East Oakland school; 12-year-old suspect in custody

Evan Sernoffsky KTVU

OAKLAND, Calif. (KION-TV) - A student was shot at a middle school in East Oakland Monday, and a 12-year-old suspect is in custody, sheriff's deputies said.

The shooting occurred at Madison Park Academy, located in the Sobrante Park neighborhood.

The injured student was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, according to authorities.

SKYFox flew above the scene and showed Oakland police and Alameda County sheriff's deputies at the scene with students crowded together outside.

The school was evacuated. 

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content