Student shot at East Oakland school; 12-year-old suspect in custody

OAKLAND, Calif. (KION-TV) - A student was shot at a middle school in East Oakland Monday, and a 12-year-old suspect is in custody, sheriff's deputies said.

The shooting occurred at Madison Park Academy, located in the Sobrante Park neighborhood.

The injured student was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, according to authorities.

SKYFox flew above the scene and showed Oakland police and Alameda County sheriff's deputies at the scene with students crowded together outside.

The school was evacuated.