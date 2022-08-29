Monterey Police arrest man swinging a boxcutter at people near Pearl Street

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey Police said a man was arrested Saturday night after threatening people by swinging a boxcutter at people.

Francisco Villegas, 32, allegedly was in the area of Pearl Street and Tyler Street at around 11:05 p.m. when he started swinging a boxcutter near people. He got close to a few people before giving someone a superficial wound, according to police.

Nobody suffered severe injuries, and Villegas was arrested and booked into Monterey County Jail. He faces felony attack with a deadly weapon and attempted murder charges, as well as three misdemeanor charges for possession of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia and misappropriation of lost property, according to police.

According to the Monterey Inmate Log, his bail is set at $35,000. Monterey Police said they had had interactions with Villegas before.

The last incident was on August 25, when Villegas allegedly punched a Peet's Coffee barista for taking the coffee he didn't pay for back, according to police.