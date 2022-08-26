Skip to Content
News
By
Updated
today at 8:33 PM
Published 8:28 PM

King City man sentenced to six years for lewd acts on a minor

Monterey County Sheriff's Office

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A King City man has been sentenced Friday to six years in state prison for lewd acts on a child, according to Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M Pacioni.

Christopher Garduno, 20, pled no contest to a charge of committing lewd acts on a child under the age of 14. Garduno also admitted to having another serious felony offense conviction, according to Pacioni.

On August 28, 2021, Monterey County Sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a runaway 13-year-old girl who had returned to her home. She told deputies that she met Garduno on a social media app and that he knew she was only 13, said Pacioni.

He convinced her he was under 18 when he committed the lewd act at the victim's home. After Garduno came over, the two left the home, which prompted the victim's mother to call deputies, said Pacioni.

After a forensic test was conducted on both of them, DNA was located.

Garduno must also register as a sex offender for no less than 20 years.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content