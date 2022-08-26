King City man sentenced to six years for lewd acts on a minor

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A King City man has been sentenced Friday to six years in state prison for lewd acts on a child, according to Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M Pacioni.

Christopher Garduno, 20, pled no contest to a charge of committing lewd acts on a child under the age of 14. Garduno also admitted to having another serious felony offense conviction, according to Pacioni.

On August 28, 2021, Monterey County Sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a runaway 13-year-old girl who had returned to her home. She told deputies that she met Garduno on a social media app and that he knew she was only 13, said Pacioni.

He convinced her he was under 18 when he committed the lewd act at the victim's home. After Garduno came over, the two left the home, which prompted the victim's mother to call deputies, said Pacioni.

After a forensic test was conducted on both of them, DNA was located.

Garduno must also register as a sex offender for no less than 20 years.