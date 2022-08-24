‘Touch-A-Truck’ to help Central Coast kids with serious illnesses

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The 8th annual Touch-A-Truck will be held at the Salinas Rodeo Grounds Sunday August 28.

A play museum will be set up for kids of all abilities to explore and learn about over 50 vehicles. The event will be held from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on 103 North Main Street in Salinas.

The event will benefit the Coastal Kids Home Care that helps children in our community coping with cancer and other serious-illnesses. All the vehicles were donated for the day by local businesses and organizations.

The event will have:

More than 50 emergency, construction, utility, and other vehicles for kids and kids at heart to explore.

Food trucks! A great selection of food, beverages, and desserts for all to enjoy.

Entertainment, arts and crafts, face painting, and more. Fun for the whole family.

Enter the raffle for a chance to win tickets to Disneyland and other attractions

Admission is $5 per person or $20 per family. You can purchase tickets here.

For more event information, you can click here.