Pure Water Monterey receives over $10 million in federal grant

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- An expansion of the Pure Water Monterey Project will now be aided by $10,316,822 in federal grant funding.

The U.S. Department of Interior has recognized the project as meeting the Biden Administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law requirements.

According to the Bureau of Reclamation’s Commissioner Camille Touton, "Water reuse helps communities diversify their water supply as they are facing an unprecedented drought and a changing climate." Touton went on to add, “This has tangible impacts and can help feed families, grow crops, sustain wildlife and the environment, and help more families access safe, clean, reliable water. These projects will provide flexibility for communities and help them stretch their current drinking supplies as they will be treating wastewater that continues to be available."

The money will be spent to increase the production and injection capacity of purified recycled water to support the potable water supply on the Monterey Penninsula. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation previously gave around $20 million in grants for the Pure Water Monterey Project.

Mary Ann Carbone, M1W Board Chair, and a representative from Sand City said, “Funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is very timely as the region is addressing a number of challenges which impact the local water supply. Expansion of PWM is a cost-effective option to provide additional water for the Peninsula.” Carbone also stated, “We are grateful to the Bureau of Reclamation, Congressman Panetta, and all of our elected officials for supporting this much-needed project.”

Since its inception in early 2020, the project has injected 7,600 AF of purified water into the Seaside Groundwater Basin. Pure Water Monterey is the first potable reuse project in Northern California.