Salinas Fire investigating arson at South Salinas froyo location

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Fire said they contained a shrub fire Friday morning outside the MYO Frozen Yogurt on South Main Street.

Salinas Fire got the call around 1:50 a.m. and said the shrubbery outside the business had caught fire. The windows also broke due to the fire, but no damage was caused to the inside of the building.

Salinas Fire quickly extinguished the fire preventing any further damage. It is unclear if the business will be open today.

This fire is being investigated as arson, according to Salinas Fire. This is believed to be unrelated to Thursday's ATM fire in South Salinas.