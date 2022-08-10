Salinas Tico’s Tacos employee missing without a trace for over a week

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- An employee who hasn't missed a day of work for 18 years walked home on August 1, and co-workers haven't heard from him since.

Cecilio "Ceci" Arias Colin is a 56-year-old employee of Tico's Tacos in Salinas. Co-workers said he walks to and from work every day, but they grew concerned when he did not come to work last Tuesday.

A co-worker went to his apartment in south Salinas and found the front door unlocked, and all of Ceci's belongings appeared untouched. This was on August 2 at 10 a.m. when Ceci didn't show up at 7 a.m. for work.

"This is not normal behavior for him. He would never just leave and not contact us or let his landlord know," said Tico's Tacos. "We would just like anyone who may have information or sightings to please contact the police department so that this case doesn’t dry up. We want to find Ceci hopefully safe and bring him home."

Salinas Police said he is 5'5, 170 Ibs. with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white button-down shirt and black pants.

Police added Ceci usually walks the South Main Street, John Street, and California Avenue areas to work.

Salinas Police said attempts to find Ceci have so far been unsuccessful. They have exhausted all their leads and found nothing suspicious at his apartment and walking routes.

There were also no signs of foul play, and Ceci had no medical condition that was known that could have caused his disappearance. Police said he had no arguments with coworkers.

He was a simple man with a simple routine, and few people knew him, according to police.

Police have had contact with his family in Mexico for information on Cecilio. All his family said they have not had any contact with Ceci.

If you have any information, contact Salinas PD Missing Person’s Unit at 831-758-7360.