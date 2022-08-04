Klondike looking at bringing back Choco Taco ‘in the coming years’

Klondike announced Wednesday they would look to bring back the Choco Taco "in the coming years" after facing uproar after it was discontinued.

"We know this is disappointing - we've heard our fans, and we're hoping to bring this favorite treat back to ice cream trucks in the coming years," the ice cream dessert maker said.

The message directly responded to one heartbroken customer who said she had been looking all over her "area and surrounding cities" for the last of the Choco Tacos .

"Absolutely heartbreaking," she wrote.

Late last month, a representative from Klondike, owned by the parent company Unilever, announced the dessert would be discontinued due to a surge in demand for other products.

"Unfortunately, the Choco Taco has been discontinued in both 1ct and 4ct packs," Klondike wrote on Twitter last month.

"Over the past two years, we have experienced an unprecedented spike in demand across our portfolio and have had to make very tough decisions to ensure availability of our full portfolio nationwide," the company continued.

Klondike encouraged fans to try other frozen treats they offer.

"A necessary but unfortunate part of this process is that we sometimes must discontinue products, even a beloved item like Choco Taco. We know this may be very disappointing, and hope you'll try our other delicious frozen treats!" the company wrote.

The Choco Taco, which officially left in July, was a frozen taco-shaped waffle cone with vanilla ice cream in the middle and was partially covered with milk chocolate and topped with peanuts.