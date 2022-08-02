Off-duty San Jose cop arrested for DUI charge after vehicle crash

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Jose Police Department faces another scandal in 2022 after an off-duty officer was arrested Sunday for allegedly driving drunk and hitting another vehicle.

Officer Raydarius Surry is a three-year veteran of the department and is the man suspected of driving into a car near the intersection of East San Fernando and South Fourth Streets, according to police.

Officers arrived at the scene around 11:26 p.m. and performed a DUI screening on Surry before he was taken to Santa Clara County jail, said police.

The driver of the other vehicle also displayed signs of intoxication, police said, and was taken to jail. Nobody was injured in the crash.

San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata said he has "no tolerance" for behavior that does not align with the department's values.

"I will do everything in my authority to hold employees accountable when there is a violation of department policy or the law," he said.

Surry's case will be forwarded to the Santa Clara District Attorney's Office.