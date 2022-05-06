SJPD Officer accused of masturbating during service call

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- A San Jose Police Officer is being accused of masturbating during a service call at a San Jose home, according to our sister Telemundo station.

According to our sister station, the officer that responded to a home with a mother and daughter inside is accused of masturbating at the kitchen table.

“If these allegations are proven to be true, then this person has no place in law enforcement,” said Sean Pritchard, president of the SJPD Police Officers Association. “Having these different incidents has really led us to a place where we want to take a much harder look at our hiring process, our backgrounding process, and really see if there’s something that’s being missed.”

These new allegations from Thursday are the latest in a line of issues with the department.

The last one is the revelation that rookie officer De'jon Packer, 24, died of a fentanyl overdose in March after a night out with other officers.

Another officer was also placed on administrative leave for allegedly being drunk when he went to the scene of a kidnapped baby in late April, according to Police Chief Anthony Mata.

An FBI agent reported the officer, and people with knowledge of the case said the officer had a blood alcohol level of 0.139, which is almost twice the legal limit, according to our sister Telemundo station.

“This has been a scandalous week for the San Jose Police Department,” said legal analyst Steven Clark.

Clark added that these repeated instances of misconduct have a ripple effect on the community and tarnish trust with law enforcement among the general public.

“Even though this only involves a small number of officers, there’s a spillover effect that people will start to wonder what’s going on at the San Jose Police Department when you think of this number of incidents in such a short period of time,” said Clark.

The legal analyst said the District Attorney's Office would likely lead these cases of officer misconduct.

“We want to ensure that the public does trust us and really understands again that this is not who we are,” said Pritchard.