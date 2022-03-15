San Jose Police officer passes overnight

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The San Jose Police Department announced the sudden death of a San Jose Police Officer.

Officer DeJon Packer passed Sunday night only a year after graduating from the police academy.

"He was beloved by the San Jose community and was a celebrated former SJSU football player," said the San Jose Police Department.

Currently, Packer's cause of death is unknown and his passing is being investigated by the county medical examiner and Milpitas Police.