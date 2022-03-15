Skip to Content
News
By
Published 10:39 AM

San Jose Police officer passes overnight

San Jose Police Department

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The San Jose Police Department announced the sudden death of a San Jose Police Officer.

Officer DeJon Packer passed Sunday night only a year after graduating from the police academy.

"He was beloved by the San Jose community and was a celebrated former SJSU football player," said the San Jose Police Department.

Currently, Packer's cause of death is unknown and his passing is being investigated by the county medical examiner and Milpitas Police.

News

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content