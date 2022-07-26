Monterey County blood drives to help with critical blood shortage

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Vitalant will be hosting blood drives in Monterey County to help with critical blood shortages.

Vitalant says every blood type is needed to help with emergencies, transplants and medical treatments.

"Type O blood is most commonly transfused, and type O negative is vital in emergencies when a patient’s blood type isn’t known," said Vitalant. "Platelets are also needed every day because they must be used within a week of donation. Platelets often support cancer patients and are used to help form blood clots and stop bleeding."

Blood Drives in August:

August 1, Salinas, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, 1021 Monterey-Salinas Hwy., 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

August 2, Salinas, Star Market, 1275 S. Main Street, 11:00 a.m to 3:00 p.m.

August 12, Monterey, Monterey Church, 401 Alvarado Street, 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

August 13, Gonzales, Gonzales Fire Department, 325 Center Street, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

August 29, Monterey, Del Monte Shopping Center, 1410 Del Monte Center, 1:00 p.m to 5:00 p.m.

August 30, Salinas, Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital, 450 E. Romie Lane, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.