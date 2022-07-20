Greenfield child porn investigation leads to illegal fireworks, marijuana and ghost gun arrest

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Greenfield Police said a man appeared in court Wednesday on charges related to illegal possession of firearms, marijuana for sale and possession of dangerous fireworks.

The home of Gustavo Morales Castro, 35, was served a warrant on June 23 for an ongoing child pornography case, according to police. During the search, Castro was not at his home located on the 300 block of 5th street.

Officers found 100 pounds of illegal fireworks, an unregistered ghost rifle, a loaded Springfield XD .45 handgun with a scratched serial number, over 250 rounds of pistol and rifle ammo, six pounds of individually packed marijuana, over 12 pounds of weed in a plastic bags and marijuana vape cartridges, according to police.

Castro was identified as the owner of the illegal items but avoided capture for several weeks. An arrest warrant was issued for him, and he was eventually arrested, according to police.

The child pornography case is still being investigated.