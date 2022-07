SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Until late July people of Salinas can enjoy rides, food and games at the carnival.

It will be open daily from July 15 to July 24 from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Admission is $5 and unlimited rides are $35 at the gate. Parking is also an additional $5.

The carnival is located at 295 Sun Way.