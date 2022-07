SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- PG&E reports that 6,261 customers are without power in Scotts Valley as of 7:43 a.m.

The cause is unknown, but power is estimated to return at 12:30 p.m.

Scotts Valley Police said PG&E is out in the city's south end.

The intersection of Scotts Valley Drive and Bean Creek road, along Mt. Hermon Road, does not have traffic signal lights. It would be best if you treat all intersections as a four-way stop.