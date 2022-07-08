Greenfield Police investigation embezzlement by school district employee

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The South Monterey County Task Force served a search warrant on the 50 block of Moreno Street Thursday.

This warrant was issued due to an ongoing investigation of embezzlement by a school district employee, according to Police. While searching the home, Police found firearms and items labeled missing or stolen from the school district.

The Monterey County District Attorney's Office will be handling the criminal investigation.