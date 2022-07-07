King City Police investigating drive-by shooting on San Lorenzo Street

KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- King City Police said that at around 6:36 p.m. on Wednesday, they received calls of gunfire on the 300 block of North San Lorenzo Street.

Four suspects fired multiple shots out of a light-colored four-door Honda into a home with people inside it, said police. They then drove off westbound on Collins Street.

Anyone with additional information related to this case you are encouraged to call the King City Police.

Department at 831-385-4848 or Detective Rodriguez at 831-315-9669, or the WeTip line at 1-800-78-

CRIME.