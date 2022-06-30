Hayes helps Dream beat Liberty 92-81 in overtime

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Tiffany Hayes, playing in her first game of the season, scored nine of her 21 points in overtime to lift the Atlanta Dream to a 92-81 win over the New York Liberty. Hayes, who missed the first 19 games with a right knee injury, scored the first seven points in OT hitting a 3-pointer from each wing and then getting fouled shooting another 3. She made only one of those free throws to make it 86-79. Natasha Howard finally got New York on the board in the extra session with a layup, but that only cut the deficit to 88-81 with just over 2 minutes left. Atlanta (9-11) wouldn’t let the Liberty get any closer. Erica Wheeler hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to send the game to OT. Stefanie Dolson scored 20 points to lead New York.