CASTROVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- A strawberry truck spilled all over Highway 1, creating a mess over the northbound lane.

Our reporter on the scene said a few people were picking them up, but no other vehicles appeared to be damaged. A noticeable traffic delay is backing up traffic north on Highway 1, approaching the turnoff to Watsonville and Castroville.

CHP was contacted, and they are sending units.