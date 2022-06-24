Person makes bomb threat during active shooter training in Scotts Valley

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE JUNE 24, 2022, at 6:39 p.m.-- Sources familiar with the situation tell KION that there is a person who made a bomb threat and while law enforcement was in the Scotts Valley High School cafeteria where an active shooter simulation was taking place.

It is unknown what the circumstances are behind the threats or who made them. There were several Santa Cruz County law enforcement agencies on the scene due to the training.

Scotts Valley Police said they are investigating a suspicious circumstance at Scotts Valley High School. They ask people to avoid the area and they will update the public when they can.

This is a developing story.