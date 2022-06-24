Santa Cruz County law officials holds active shooter training

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The fourth day of active shooter training at Scotts Valley High School for Santa Cruz County law enforcement and firefighters was held Friday.

We got a first-hand look at training sessions to have plans in place should an active shooter situation occur. It's a refresher course after the massacre at Uvalde, Texas, and the supermarket shooting in Buffalo, New York.

"Given the tragedies that have happened in our country, the timing of our training emphasizes just how much of a need there is for it," said UC Santa Cruz Police Chief Mary Garcia. "The timing and the tragedy .... we've been asked if we could do more trainings throughout the year, and we'd love to be able to. It's unfortunate we have to, though, because we don't need to be having these tragedies in our country and for them to continue."

UCSC Police said they were able to hold this week-long event through grants they received. However, more funding is needed should these trainings occur multiple times a year.

The training included simulations, loud distraction devices, and volunteer role players to give each scenario a realistic feel. Scotts Valley Police say to be aware of the training in the area.

The training will continue until Wednesday, June 29.