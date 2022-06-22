Swimming’s new transgender policy could impact other sports

By EDDIE PELLS

AP National Writer

Bans on transgender women in swimming and rugby this week opened the door for track and field to consider following suit in what could turn into a wave of policy changes in Olympic sports. The announcement from swimming’s governing body, FINA, was followed quickly by a show of support from World Athletics President Sebastian Coe. Coe said his own federation would review its policies on transgender athletes and intersex athletes at the end of the year. He says if World Athletics gets pushed into a decision between fairness or inclusion, he would always fall on the side of fairness. Some experts view that as a signal that World Athletics could use the FINA precedent to block all transgender or intersex athletes from competing in women’s events.