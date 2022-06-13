Three terriers abandoned in Hollister, person cited for also abandoning dogs in 2020

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Hollister Police said that three Terrier-type dogs were left abandoned around 11:55 p.m. on May 29 at the Hollister Animal Shelter.

A similar incident involving 20 Terrier-like dogs being abandoned at the shelter occurred in 2020. One of the 20 dogs was microchipped and traced back to a person in Santa Clara County.

Security footage from the 2022 incident identified the person from the 2020 incident as the same. The person was contacted and admitted to continuous abandonment of animals at the Hollister Shelter, said police.

They said they could no longer care for the animals but continued to own more dogs. They were issued a criminal citation for abandonment of animals, said police.

The Hollister Animal Shelter would like to remind the public that it is unlawful to abandon an owned animal at the shelter or any public place as it violates PC 597s(a). If you would like to surrender an animal, you can do so during business hours, within your corresponding County’s Animal Care facility. The Hollister Animal Shelter would also like to remind the public that stray intake forms are available and are required to be filled out by the finder of a found stray animal found within San Benito County, prior to placing the animal in the night kennels. If you are a San Benito County resident with any questions regarding surrendering an animal, please contact the Hollister Animal Shelter at 636-4320. Hollister Animal Shelter

Hollister Animal Shelter said the previous 20 dogs found new homes and were adopted. The three latest abandoned dogs will be up for adoption after passing tests.