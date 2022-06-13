Fosters Freeze to open second location in north Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The California-based fast-food chain is adding a second location in North Salinas by early Fall.

This is the first location to open in 13 years and comes 68 years after the original Fosters was built in Salinas.

The second location will be owned and operated by Jared and Bruce Abbott. Bruce's father opened the first location in Salinas.

“We’ve been trying to find the perfect spot in North Salinas for a Foster Freeze for decades,” says Jared Abbott. “I remember going to school at North Salinas High School and always getting asked when we’d bring one to the North Side. We’re excited to finally be opening later this year and be able to more conveniently serve members of the North Salinas community who had been previously driving to our Main Street location.”

This new location will have a modern look while paying homage to its California traditions.

“Fosters Freeze has been part of many Californian’s families for multiple generations, and we wanted the new design to bring back those memories of nostalgia. We played up the amazing blue roof, the iconic logo, and Little Foster as part of the design and are staying tried and true to our beloved soft serve and menu that fans have loved for decades,” explains Neal Dahya, President of Fosters Freeze. “We are excited for the city of Salinas to get the first location in this new look,” Dahya continues.