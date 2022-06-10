Three felons arrested in a week in Salinas

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said their Property Crimes Unit made three arrests over the past few days for felons on probation.

The first man arrested was Steven Acosta, 36, of Salinas, who was wanted for a violation of his Post-Release Community Supervision, said sheriff's deputies. On Tuesday, he was seen driving on North Main Street and Russel Road when confronted by a deputy and a K9 unit.

When the K9 tried to stop Acosta, he drove off at high speed. After a pursuit took deputies through Bolsa Knolls, ending at the 100 block of San Juan Grade Road, said police.

The known gang member Acosta then drove down a driveway before ditching his car and trying to run. A K9 caught the suspect, and he was found with a replica firearm and drugs, said deputies.

On Thursday, PCU arrested a man with a warrant on him on the 1000 Block of Polk Street. Eloy Gonzalez, 46, was found with many drugs, money and a loaded handgun, said deputies.

The third suspect was arrested on the 400 block of Boeing Avenue on Friday. According to deputies, Christopher Verduzco, 35, a gang member on parole for being a felon in possession of a firearm, was found with body armor, drugs and firearm parts.

All three parolees were booked into Monterey County Jail on various charges, including parole violation, probation violation, evading, weapons and drugs.