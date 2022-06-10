Syria suspends Damascus airport flights after Israel strike

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — A Syrian pro-government newspaper says Syria has suspended all flights to and from Damascus International Airport after an Israeli airstrike hit an area close to the facility. Al-Watan newspaper gave no further details about Friday’s attack on the airport area. State news agency SANA confirmed that all flights have been suspended because “some technical equipment stopped functioning at the airport.” It did not mention a strike. The announcement came hours after Syria’s state media reported Israeli airstrikes on some military positions south of Damascus early Friday, wounding one person and causing material damage. Israel has staged hundreds of strikes on targets in Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations