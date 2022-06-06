Judge denies motion to dismiss in Paul and Ruben Flores trial

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE JUNE 6, 2022, 6:30 p.m.-- A judge denied a motion to dismiss the case based on "outrageous government conduct," according to defense attorney Robert Sanger.

Sanger's claim centers around a photo call a woman made on May 27 of 2022. The woman who lives near Susan Flores, Paul Flores' mother, claimed that Susan was taking pictures of her eight-year-old daughter. The Arroyo Grande Police Department took a police report, and a search warrant was issued for Susan's phone by a judge in San Luis Obispo. The warrant spans cell data between May 20-27.

However, days before the allegedly odd behavior by Susan, there was a "meet and confer" on May 24 about a settlement discussion - all of which is entirely confidential. If Susan messaged anyone anything surrounding the settlement talks, it would now be in the hands of investigators.

No pictures describing what the woman reported were found.

Prosecutor Paul Dobroth says there was no "fishing expedition."

Still, Sanger argued that around the same time the search warrant was issued, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's office was disseminating information to a podcaster to elicit Susan and other Flores family members to send text messages to one another and flush out incriminating details.

The pretrial hearing for Paul and Ruben Flores started in Monterey County Monday after being transferred from San Luis Obispo County.

The father and son could not receive a fair trial after 25 years of high media interest, so a venue change was ordered.

Paul Flores is accused of murdering Kristine Smart after walking her home from an off-campus party at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. Ruben Flores is accused of being an accessory to the murder, allegedly helping his son dispose of her body.

Smart's remains have yet to be found.

The Smart family was preset for the first day of the pretrial.

On the first day of the pretrial, the state indicated they had statements from Paul Flores to include as evidence. The statements were taken on June 19, 1996.

However, introducing the statements caused concern about implicating Ruben Flores under the Aranda-Bruton Rule. The rule states that "In a joint trial of two or more defendants, an out-of-court admission or confession is generally admissible against the defendant who made the statement."

Judge Jennifer O'Keefe has decided to include the out-of-court statements.

As a result, the trial will follow a dual jury procedure.

Both defendants in this murder trial will each have their own jury. Selection of the juries will run between June 13 - July 1. During the selection process, some 1,720 possible jurors will only hear a brief statement about the facts in the case.

During the morning hours, the defense briefly mentioned a motion to dismiss a copy of a search warrant for "outrageous government conduct."

The motion to dismiss is being talked about after a court recess.

The trial is expected to last until October.