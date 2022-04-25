Kristen Smart murder trial coming to Monterey County

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The Kristen Smart murder trial has come to Monterey County Superior Court after a ruling from the San Luis Obispo Superior Court.

Paul Flores, 45, is said to have allegedly killed a Cal Poly student named Kristen Smart, 19, after she had attended an off-campus party back in 1996.

Flores' father Ruben, 80, is accused of helping him hide Smart's body.

Both men were arrested in April 2021, more than two decades after Smart's disappearance.

The decision for the case to be moved comes after Judge Craig van Rooyen ruled last month that both Paul and Ruben Flores wouldn't be able to receive a fair trial in San Luis Obispo County because of all the pretrial publicity.

