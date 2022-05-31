CHP: Morgan Hill man dies on Highway 101 after hitting tree

EDENVALE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- CHP Hollister-Gilroy said a 51-year-old man died Sunday on southbound Highway 101 near Blossom Hill Road after hitting a tree at around 1:43 p.m.

CHP said a Morgan Hill man was driving a 2021 Hyundai Sonata when, for an unknown reason, he made a right turn forcing his car into the dirt grass shoulder. He then hit a tree and died of his injuries after suffering blunt force trauma.

CHP said they do not know if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.