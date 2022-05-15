NATO sees Russia’s war faltering, mulls expanding alliance

BERLIN (AP) — A senior NATO official says Russia’s military advance in Ukraine appears to be faltering and has expressed hope that Kyiv can win the war. Top NATO diplomats are meeting Sunday in Berlin to discuss providing further support to Ukraine and moves by Finland, Sweden and others to join the western alliance in the face of threats from Russia. NATO Deputy-Secretary General Mircea Geoana told reporters that “with the bravery of the Ukrainian people and army, and with our help, Ukraine can win this war.” One key issue being discussed in Berlin is expansion of NATO. Finland and Sweden have already taken steps toward joining the alliance, and Georgia’s bid is again being discussed despite dire warnings from Moscow.