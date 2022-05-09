Chilly Start to the Week

WEATHER STORY

Unsettled, winter-like weather can be expected for the next several days. A broad trough of low pressure will anchor over the West Coast through mid-week. The cold air associated with this system will obviously make temperatures cool, but in combination with the May sunshine, will keep the atmosphere unstable. This will lead to the threat of shower chances each day through Wednesday. Without any major shortwaves or other impulses rotating around the trough, specific, organized bands of showers aren’t looking too likely. However, an isolated threat will exist. In addition, temperatures will be cold enough for snow in the mountains, mainly over 4,000ft in elevation. Oh yeah, and it will also be windy most every afternoon for the next several days.



If you don’t like the cold, hold out for the end of the week. High pressure builds in with much warmer weather expected into the weekend.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

Monday: Partly cloudy and cooler with isolated showers possible, mainly in the morning and perhaps over the hills in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Gusty northwesterly onshore winds at times.

Overnight: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower possible. Snow levels as low as 4,000ft. Winds will be calm which could help further cool lows, except 40s and 30s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible. Cool & windy again with highs in the 50s-60s.



Extended: We’ll see a final chance of showers on Wednesday, but mainly over the hills. Cool & windy conditions will continue. By Thursday, we’ll begin a warmup that will continue into the weekend. By Friday, highs are expected to be above normal for this time of year!



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 66ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 46ºF

HIGH: 76ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for May 16th – 22nd calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near-normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Fall



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with the far eastern fringes of Santa Benito and southeastern corner of Monterey County in “Extreme Drought.