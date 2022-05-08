NXIVM guru wants new judge to decide evidence planting claim

NEW YORK (AP) — Attorneys for Keith Raniere want a new federal judge to consider a motion for new trial that argues federal authorities framed the former leader of the cult-like NXIVM group by planting child pornography on a computer hard drive. Raniere’s lawyers filed court papers Friday taking aim at U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis. They allege the judge showed a “lack of judicial temperament” and personal distaste for Raniere throughout the case. Raniere was sentenced to 120 years in federal prison for a sex-trafficking conspiracy. Federal prosecutors have not yet responded to the new filing but have denied Raniere’s claims of evidence tampering.