Skip to Content
News
By
today at 11:40 AM
Published 11:31 AM

Mother and baby survive crash in Salinas off Highway 101

Calista Silva KION

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- A mother and baby survived a three-vehicle crash near the 180 block of Kern Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

According to witnesses, the crash happened around 10:30 a.m. on northbound Highway 101, and a black Lexus went downhill, resting in the parking lot of the Best Western.

It is unclear how the three vehicles are involved in the crash.

According to CHP, the mother and 2 -year-old baby were inside the Lexus and taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

News
Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content