GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Greenfield Police helped rescue a man that was drowning Saturday at the Arroyo Seco Campground.

Monterey County Sheriff's deputies were unable to respond so Greenfield officers went at around 4 p.m.

With the assistance of the U.S. Forest Service and other people the man was taken out of the water and received life-saving treatment.

The man was airlifted to a hospital and is expected to recover.