Ukraine marks Orthodox Easter with prayers for those trapped

By CARA ANNA and INNA VARENYTSIA

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The sun came out as Ukrainians marked Orthodox Easter in the capital, Kyiv, on Sunday with prayers for those fighting on the front lines and others trapped beyond them. With the Orthodox church split by the tensions between Russia and Ukraine, some worshippers hoped the holy day could inspire gestures of peacemaking. Many brought baskets to be blessed by priests for Easter, with flicks of a brush sprinkling holy water over offerings of home-dyed eggs, lighted candles and even bottles of Jack Daniels. Meanwhile, Ukraine prepared for the first high-level U.S. trip to Kyiv since before the war began on Feb. 24.