Sand City Police confiscate four firearms and nearly 400 rounds of ammo

SAND CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Sand City Police said they found two unloaded pistols, two unloaded rifles, a high-capacity rifle magazine and almost 400 rounds of ammo inside a residency.

Sand City officers intervened in an argument between two people at a nearby residence.

An officer said they heard a rifle charge and one of the subjects said the other party had just pointed a gun at them.

The subject was detained in handcuffs and was searched for weapons, but none were found.

The suspect did admit to having firearms in their home and that's where the ammo and firearms were confiscated and are awaiting pending adjudication, according to police.

All firearms and ammunition were booked into evidence at the Sand City Police Department.

The suspect was booked and cities for brandishing a firearm.