5 things to know for April 18: Ukraine, Gun violence, Taxes, North Korea, Hate crimes

By Alexandra Meeks, CNN

In just a few hours, more than 30,000 people will lace up their shoes and run in the 126th Boston Marathon. Several previous champions and Olympic medalists are pumped to join the race — but not everyone is happy. Despite qualifying, 63 runners living in Russia or Belarus were banned from participating in the marathon due to Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine.

Here’s what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can get “5 Things You Need to Know Today” delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Ukraine

Following a weekend of heavy shelling and a slew of new missile strikes across the country, Ukrainian forces are rejecting Russia’s demands to surrender in Mariupol. The besieged southeastern port city has been surrounded by Russian forces since March 1, but Ukrainian troops trapped in the city are holding out against Russia’s unrelenting onslaught despite overwhelming odds. “There are still our military forces, our soldiers, so they will fight until the end and as for now they are still in Mariupol,” Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said yesterday on ABC News’ “This Week.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also told CNN that Ukraine is not willing to give up territory in the eastern part of the country to end the war with Russia. This comes as Ukraine continues to suffer horrific civilian casualties. At least 191 children have been killed since the start of the Russian invasion, according to Ukrainian prosecutors, with hundreds of others injured.

2. Gun violence

A surge in gun violence has been plaguing the US in recent weeks, with more than 140 mass shootings occurring this year alone. In Pittsburgh yesterday, two 17-year-olds were killed and several other people were injured after about 90 shots were fired at a large party. Investigators are searching for multiple suspects in the shooting, which occurred at a property that was rented through short-term rental company Airbnb. This weekend also saw two mass shootings in South Carolina, with no fatalities as of yesterday afternoon. In one of the incidents, nine people were shot at an Easter bash at a lounge in Furman. In the other incident, 14 people were injured in a shooting at the Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia on Saturday.

3. Taxes

Today is tax day and the IRS expects you to submit your 2021 return by the end of the day or file for an automatic six-month extension. If you are among the many who have put off doing your taxes until the last possible moment, don’t worry — we can help you through the process here. Some important things to remember: If you’ve worked remotely from a state other than the one where your employer is based, you could be subject to the income tax rules of two or more states. If you have one or more children, you should also see if you can claim the enhanced child tax credit, which could be worth hundreds — if not thousands — of dollars. And lastly, be patient. The IRS is dealing with millions of returns from last year that have yet to be processed, in addition to staffing issues due to Covid-19 and a lack of needed funding for the agency. If you find you need last-minute help, use the online tools provided on IRS.gov.

4. North Korea

Images published yesterday by North Korean state media showed the country’s leader, Kim Jong Un, smiling and clapping as he observed his country fire projectiles into waters off the east of the Korean Peninsula. The weapons test was the country’s 12th such test this year — and a move South Korea and Japan consider extremely threatening. Immediately after the launch, South Korea’s military, intelligence agencies and National Security Office held an emergency meeting to assess the situation and discuss countermeasures, according to a Joint Chiefs of Staff statement. North Korea has increased its missile tests this year, including the launch of its first intercontinental ballistic missile in more than four years on March 24, in defiance of international law.

5. Hates crimes

Hate crimes in New York City have increased 76% so far this year compared to the same period last year, according to data from the New York Police Department Hate Crimes Task Force. With a total of 194 hate crimes reported since the beginning of this year, New York City is experiencing a wave in violent crime incidents and homelessness, Mayor Eric Adams said, particularly within the subway system. Crime incidents targeted at Jewish people increased from 28 crimes last year to 86 so far in 2022, according to the data. Crimes against Black people also doubled, with the number of targeted incidents this year standing at 26 compared to 13 in the same time period last year. Hate crimes against Asians , however, were down — with 47 last year and 32 in the same period this year, the data show.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

The White House Easter Egg Roll is today

Party at the White House! Thousands of guests, who won tickets via a public lottery, will pour through the south gates today for an epic Easter egg hunt.

Florida man watches ‘Spider-Man’ movie 292 times, setting world record

With great power comes great responsibility. Let’s see how many lines from the movie he can recite!

Billie Eilish headlines Coachella

Once you listen to “Ocean Eyes” by Billie Eilish, you’ll understand why she was named a headliner. Three words: Pure. Raw. Talent.

Let’s talk about Coachella fashion

The festival is back with stellar performances… but some not-so-stellar outfits. Let’s leave the boho-chic outfits and flower crowns at home next year, please.

The oldest known gorilla in the world just turned 65

Check out this gorilla celebrating her golden years. Cheers to more life!

TODAY’S NUMBER

54

That’s how many new math textbooks the state of Florida has rejected from next year’s school curriculum, citing references to critical race theory among reasons for the rejections. The Florida Department of Education said the list of rejected books makes up approximately 41% of submissions, which is the most in the state’s history.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“Tunisia will determine the losses and will demand compensation.”

— Laila Chikaoui, Tunisia’s environment minister, on the possible environmental damage caused by a merchant ship carrying up to 1,000 tons of oil that sank in Tunisian waters over the weekend. On Saturday, Tunisian authorities opened an investigation into the sinking, which the environment ministry said was caused by bad weather. The ministry said barriers would be set up to limit the spread of the fuel.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Start your day with fresh fruit

This farm handpicks 2,000 pounds of blueberries a day — and the picking process is strangely satisfying! (Click here to view)

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.